Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is confident that Kenya can register their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations finals when they face Tanzania on Thursday.

The Kenyan side suffered defeat in their Group C opener after first-half strikes from Baghdad Bounedjah and Riyad Mahrez saw Algeria run out comfortable 2-0 winners on Sunday.

Tanzania also lost their opener by a similar margin against Senegal but Kenya’s coach Migne feels his team can make things right if his charges learn from their mistakes against the Desert Foxes.

“Everything is possible. We have played Tanzania before. We will try and defeat them and then play the ‘final’ against Senegal,” Migne stated.

“Now, we need to learn and do that quickly because in four days we have another game. If we play very well in both halves we can claim our first win and then play a ‘final’ against Senegal.

“What we need to change going forward is our fighting spirit. We were afraid against Algeria. We refused to play. But, we will work on this during the next few days.

“We are a team that can learn quickly. I don’t know if it’s an advantage for us to play our neighbours Tanzania, but I will give you an answer after the game.”

The Harambee Stars sit at the bottom of Group C after one round of matches and victory against Emmanuel Amuneke’s team will be a major boost in their quest to progress to the knockout phase.