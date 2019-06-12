<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has stated that Nigeria senior national team will face teams that have the same tenacity as the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the 2019 AFCON and thus they must be ready in all ramifications.

Omeruo started the game with Zimbabwe before he was replaced by Williams Troost Ekong in the second half and the defender told newsmen that the Eagles must respect all their Group B opponents if they do not want to be shocked in Egypt.

“Zimbabwe’s tenacity showed what we may likely face in Egypt in the group games with Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar,” Omeruo said.

“We must be ready for our Group B Fies and must respect them. The game against Zimbabwe showed that we still some things to learn before the start of AFCON.

“I believe we are going to be ready before the start of AFCON. We have a friendly match against Senegal on Sunday and it will be the perfect way to climax our preparations for Egypt 2019.”