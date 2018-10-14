



Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, remains unfazed over his bench role in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers home win against Libya, insisting that he will be ready to take his chances when the opportunity comes.

Omeruo dropped to the bench as Nigeria thrashed Libya 4-0 at the Akwa Ibom international Stadium Uyo.

“I’m a Nigerian and I love representing my country,” Omeruo began in an interview in Uyo after the game.

“I will always support the team because it comes first, and I will continue to do that either from the bench or on the pitch.”

The CD Leganes defender also tweeted after the game: “Mood after today victory… what a win.. great fight from the boys.. we go again Tuesday.”