Kenneth Omeruo scores send half goals to send Super Eagles in the knockout stage of the 2019 African Cup of Nations after a 1-0 win over Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday evening encounter.

Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr makes five changes from the matchday one squad that triumph over Burundi last Saturday with Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa all starting the clash against Syli Nationale.