Nigeria international and CD Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo, is taking the Super Eagles’ participation in the forthcoming 2019 AFCON in Egypt very seriously and describing it as the “Big Task Ahead”.

Omeruo is part of the 25-man Eagles squad who are currently in Asaba, Delta State for the first phase of their camping, preparatory to the biennial African senior national teams competition in Egypt.

The Chelsea player who is on loan at Spanish LaLiga side CD Leganesz aside, while envisaging a tough AFCON, is focused on the training well to put the Eagles in top shape ahead of the AFCON 2019 hurdles.

Omeruo shared an Instagram photo of himself and some of his team-mate during their traning at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba tagging it ‘Asaba GRA’, and stating, “Big task ahead”.

Omeruo who was part of the all-conquering and trophy-winning Super Eagles at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa will be looking to retain his place as the squad look to make Nigeria proud after following their absence in the 2015 and 2017 editions.

The 25-year old central defender arrived Eagles camp on Monday morning after the camp had opened at the weekend and has hit the ground running in training with the rest of the squad.