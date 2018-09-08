Kelechi Nwakali has said he has so far enjoyed his first-ever Super Eagles call-up, while also revealing he performed his initiation song “perfectly”.

“It has been an awesome camp, everybody is friendly, I received a warm welcome from the players and officials,” the Arsenal youngster told Hot FM in Owerri.

“Yes I am excited about coming into this team, my dream is to represent Nigeria at any level and I believe that by hard work and being disciplined I can achieve that.

“I also did my Initiation song and did it nicely.”

He declined to disclose the song he performed.

The former Eaglets and Flying Eagles skipper also posed for a picture with Team Imo – Iheanacho, Uzoho and Onyekuru.

“Francis (Uzoho), Kelechi (Iheanacho) and myself are good friends. We all started from Owerri, so we are very close. Henry (Onyekuru) is also from Egbu, so we are all from the same place. The relationship is good and cordial,” he remarked.

Nwakali, who is on loan to Porto B, backed the Eagles to get the result they need in Seychelles.

“Everything has been going well and I believe the team are ready, all we need is to be focused,” he said.

“We respect the opponents, but we just need to go there and do our thing and hopefully by the grace of God we shall achieve our aim of coming to this place.”

Does he expect to start against Seychelles?

“I do not know for now if I would start against Seychelles,” he answered.

“It’s all in the hands of the coach. I believe he knows best.”