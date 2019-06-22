<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho set to replace collapsed Samuel Kalu in Super Eagles squad at the ongoing 32nd Africa Nations Cup in Egypt.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux forward who suffered a heart attack from dehydration caused by the heat in Alexandria during training on Friday ahead of Nigeria opening game against Burundi but former Gent star has been confirmed “okay” and “stabilised.

CAF Medical Committee are now waiting on a full medical report, which will determine whether Kalu can still participate in his first Africa Nations Cup appearances in Egypt.

The Nigeria international reportedly fell while trying to take a corner kick and was immediately rushed to the hospital but since the incident happened within the 24-hour time window before a team is allowed before the kickoff of their opening game.

Three-time may be able to substitute the player if the CAF Medical Committee determines that he cannot compete at the tournament as Colin Udoh official Twitter handle saying IHEANACHO ON STANDBY AS NIGERIA WAIT ON KALU after NFF contacted former Manchester City forward.

However, the decision to substitute the player would have to be approved by the organising committee otherwise, Nigeria will be forced to prosecute the tournament with just 22 players instead of 23.

Iheanacho is one of the two players that was dropped from Gernot Rohr’s initial 25-man squad.