AFCON: Kano fans laud Super Eagles, call for consistency

Football enthusiasts in Kano State have hailed the Super Eagles for emerging victorious in their AFCON match against the Pharaohs of Egypt, just as they called for team consistency throughout the tournament.

Some of the football lovers, who spoke with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday, described the result as phenomenal and a morale booster ahead of the remaining matches of the group.

NAN reports that Kelechi Iheanacho’s 30th-minute goal was the icing on the cake in the match that gave the Nigerian side the victory.

Secretary of the Kano Pillars FC, Abbati Bako, said the Super Eagles deserve praise for putting up a brilliant performance in their opening game against African giant, Egypt.

“The good thing is that we got the three points at stake in the opening match, and that is very vital,” he explained.

He, however, advised the technical crew to work on the players to be ruthless and clinical in the 18-yard box.

The chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kano State chapter, Zahradeen Saleh, described the Super Eagles’ performance as superlative.

“The performance was okay all through the match, because they played as a unit.

“What the coaching crew should now do is to work on finishing well in front of goal to continue the winning streak,” he said.

Another football enthusiast, Ade Sikiru, who described the team against the Pharaohs as the future of the national team, urged the players and the coaching crew to remain focused and determined as they progressed in the tournament.