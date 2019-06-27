<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo has sung the praise of Kenneth Omeruo who bagged the Super Eagles’ goal in a 1-0 victory against Guinea on Wednesday.

A lovely header from Omeruo in the 73rd minute was enough to help Nigeria secure a 1-0 win over their West African neighbours at the Alexandria Stadium.

It was the defender’s first goal ever for the Nigerian national team after 46 caps and it confirmed the Eagles’passage to the round of 16 of the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Yobo who played alongside Omeruo when Nigeria won her third AFCON title in South Africa back in 2013 heaped plaudits on the Chelsea centre-back while on punditry duties for SuperSport.

The retired Nigeria international said: “Great position to be in, I think it has been a long time ago that Nigeria got to this position of picking up wins from its opening two games at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“And not only are they winning but they have so far kept two clean-sheets and I feel that will help them build very well going forward in the competition.

“I like the way they played against Guinea. In the first half, the game was evenly balanced but in the second period, they showed a bit more of their character by pressing the Guineans.

“It was a well-taken goal by Kenneth Omeruo and as far as I know, the Chelsea star who was on loan at Leganes last season was imperious all through 90 minutes against Guinea.

“I am happy for Omeruo because he played along with me. I am happy that he is fulfilling his potential because he is a good defender.” .

Yobo added: “I am also happy that other defenders such as Leon Balogun and other players are performing as well. The Super Eagles team is presently doing well now and they need the support of all Nigerians to do well at the AFCON 2019.”