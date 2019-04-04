<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder and Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel big man John Ogu Ugochuchukwu has revealed that he is focused on consistently playing for his club at the moment so as to make the Nigerian squad to this summers AFCON in Egypt.

Ogu, who has won 23 caps for the national team since making his debut in 2013 in the 2014 world cup qualifier against Kenya, was also recently involved with the Eagles and featured in the 1-0 win over Egypt in Asaba last month.

The Eagles are patiently waiting to find out who they will be drawn against when the draws go down on the 12th of this month.

The former Academica de Coimbra of Portugal player, in a chat with www.brila.net, also added that with good

preparation, the Eagles can go all the way at this year’s AFCON.

“Am looking ahead and my focus is on my club right now because I know that if I play well for my club, I will be called to the national team”

“Everyone is really excited, we just need to take things to step by step, I believe with good preparation and the effort of the NFF, we will go all the way”.

Ogu would be looking to have some game time at the continental showpiece after failing to make an appearance at the FIFA world cup in Russia last year, despite making the team.