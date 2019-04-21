<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Erstwhile Eagles assistant coach Joe Erico has warned against getting complacent with the preparation of Nigeria’s senior national team ahead of this summer’s AFCON in Egypt stating that the team cannot afford to be ill-prepared for the AFCON because of the talk on no minnows in African football.

Erico says in a chat that with decent preparation the Eagles will show class and smash the talk of minnows but that will still come at a price of ensuring that the team is adequately prepared for the task ahead because of the natural inclination of the desire of any nation in Africa to want to make a statement to the rest of the continent with Nigeria.

“Common there are no minnows but shoes gets size. They should be prepared because Nigeria is a team everyone wants to beat and this they should bear in mind. We too should wake up now that we have to wake and that’s what we need to do.”

Nigeria have relatively the easiest group going to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and talks of qualifying is believed to be easy which has seen some preach caution on such school of thoughts.