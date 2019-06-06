<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa says the team is ready to win Nigeria’s fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

Gernot Rohr’s charges are back in the tournament after missing the previous two editions.

The West Africans are among the favourites to win the tournament, and Ezenwa who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League side Katsina United is upbeat that they have the quality to go all the way and win it.

“The camp is going on well and the most important thing is that everybody is focused on the competition in Egypt, so we can give 110% best for our beloved Nigeria,” Ezenwa told reporters after the team’s training at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

“I am relaxed because the atmosphere is wonderful and it’s you making sure you do your thing well to the final cut.

“Everybody is in top spirit saying they want to win the Nations Cup, but I believe we have the talents, experienced players and the young ones that are coming up .

“The most important is we are praying for grace of God to go with us in this competition, you may have a special thing, if you don’t have the God’s grace, you are going nowhere, that is why am praying for grace.”