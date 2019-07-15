<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peterside Idah has called for the immediate sack of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, following the team’s defeat to Algeria in a semifinal match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday.

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez scored a last minute winner via a free-kick to send the Desert Foxes through to the final with a 2-1 win.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Monday morning, Idah expresses his dismay that Rohr seems to be learning on the national team job, insisting the German lacks the capacity to take the Eagles to greater heights.

“For the Eagles to soar to greater heights, the coach should be sacked, let him go. Rohr was not prepared for this job. You don’t learn in the national team, you must come prepared to do the job,” Idah begins his critique of Rohr’s tactics.

“At some point during the Algeria game, he did not know what to do next. He played most of the players out of position which affected the balance of the team. Iwobi was clearly tired against the Algerians and he did not change him.

“The coach kept chopping and changing the team which is a clear sign of weakness because the team lacks players that can fit into particular positions in the team.

“Feelings come to play in this. I think Rohr feels he has done well enough by taking us to the World Cup, qualifying for the Nations Cup and needs new challenge. I would be surprised if they (NFF) keeps him on the job,” concludes Idah who spoke on phone from his Johannesburg, South Africa, base.

It would be recalled that another former Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami, had also earlier called for the sack of coach Rohr following Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to AFCON finals debutants Madagascar in a Group B match.

But following Nigeria’s victory over South Africa in the quarter-finals, Odegbami soft-pedaled saying Rohr should be allowed to serve out his tenure. Odegbami however, maintained that Nigeria ultimately needs a new coach ahead 2022 World Cup.