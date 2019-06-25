<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea head coach Paul Put says his team have what it takes to beat three-time African champions, the Super Eagles in Wednesday’s AFCON 2019/Group B clash at the Alexandria Stadium, and hopes too that the Nigerian team’s current injury and sickness situation will aid their victory.

The Syli Nationale are looking to record their first win in the competition after holding debutants Madagascar to a 2-2 draw in their first game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Saturday.

The Super Eagles who have some of the continent’s best talented stars in their squad are one of the favourites to win the competition alongside hosts Egypt, Senegal and Morocco.

Put, who managed the Burkina Faso side that lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the final of AFCON 2013 in South Africa is upbeat on the chances of his team against the Super Eagles.

“It’s an interesting tie, and we will do all in our power to secure the win. We have to be realistic though, we have to be focused as well and I am very confident about my team’s chances. I’m counting on my players and we will do what ever it takes to win,” Put told a news conference at the Alexandria Stadium on Tuesday.

“I hope Nigeria’s troubles with injuries and sickness plays into our hands. Maybe it’s a good sign for us.

“Nigeria are a great team with good individual players and they have achieved great results. It is always a good thing and a big motivation to play against big teams like them.”

Put also blamed his goalkeeper for the goals the team conceded against Madagascar and declared that they must play a perfect game to beat Nigeria.

“Against Madagascar, our goalkeeper was more to blame than our defence. I’m not saying we didn’t make individual errors, but both goals we conceded had more to do with goalkeeping errors than defenders’ mistakes.

“My experience might not count for much tomorrow, but I’ll try to use what I’ve learnt in the previous AFCON tournament I have competed in. The Super Eagles have no real weaknesses and we will need a perfect game to beat them.”