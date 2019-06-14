<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea head coach Paul Put has revealed that his side ‘has shortcomings’ that needs to be addressed before the commencement of the Afcon.

The Syli Nationale enjoyed a purple patch during the Afcon qualifiers – where they topped a group that had the likes of Ivory Coast, Rwanda and the Central African Republic – finishing the qualification stage unbeaten. However, results have started to turn soar with the Afcon set to kick off in just a few days time.

Guinea goes into their final preparatory game against Egypt on June 16, on the back of two consecutive 1-0 defeats to Gambia and Benin Republic respectively.

“The results are not important, the important thing is that we progress [at Afcon],” Paul Put told Foot224 in his reaction to Guinea’s most recent pre-tournament defeat to Benin Republic.

“We can see that there has been an improvement at the technical level. I think that’s the most important,” he continued.

“But, we must tell the truth: we have shortcomings because we got opportunities [against Benin] but we couldn’t maximize them.

“It’s a fact, a coach can work very hard, but it takes the confidence of the players [to achieve the desired result]. An attacker needs confidence just like a goalkeeper. We saw that Francois [Kamano] has grown, but he is not there yet.

“We can all hope that they [the players] will be ready and fired-up before the start of Afcon,” Put concluded.

The coach will hope to see an improvement in their final warm-up game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on June 16.

Guinea are drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Madagascar and Burundi.