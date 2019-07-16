<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The head coach of Guinea, Paul Put, has been sacked alongside his entire staff by the country’s Football Federation after their disappointing performance at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The were eliminated from the competition after a 3-0 loss to Algeria in the Round of 16. During the group stage, Guinea managed a win, a draw and a loss in Group B.

The 63-year-old Belgian football coach was sacked after a Monday meeting.

“The Guinea Football Federation (FGF) have decided to amicably terminate the contract of Paul Put,” Flashguinee. info confirmed.

Put was appointed as Guinea coach in March replacing Kanfory Sylla who was sacked following the failure of Guinea’s home-based team at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco in January.

The former Burkina Faso, Gambia and Kenya coach was tasked to qualify the Syli National for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which he achieved but failed to guide the team to the next stage after a 3-0 loss to Algeria in the Round of 16.