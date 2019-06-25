<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita has said they must beat the Super Eagles in order to be in contention at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

He said this against the backdrop of Guinea’s failure to beat Madagascar in their Group B encounter last Saturday.

Keita, who is a Liverpool playmaker, will lead Guinea’s charge against Nigeria on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Egypt, he assured that they would give everything to win the match.

He said that they would be strong, aggressive, determined and fully on the attack, in order to avoid giving any opportunities to the Nigerian team,

”I think we have to play forward and we have to try to play with aggression. In this kind of tournament, do not give the opportunity to the opponent.

“We need to throw everything into the match against Nigeria in order for us to win and remain in the competition,” he said.

He admitted that they would have to change their approach against Nigeria, who would reach the round of 16 early if they get another victory.