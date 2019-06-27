<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Syli Nationale star Naby Keita has called on his teammates to put their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria behind to focus on their last group match against Burundi with the aim of winning.

The defeat leaves Guinea with just a point after two games in Egypt, but Keita has issued a rallying call to his teammates to remain confident ahead of their next match.

“It wasn’t our day today but we did all we can and played to our level best,” Keita told the press after the game.

“We have to keep our heads high and move to the next match with an aim to win. It is not yet over and we will fight till the end.”

Keita was in action for 70 minutes but was replaced by Lass Bangoura.

Guinea will face Burundi in the last Group B fixture at the Al-Salam Stadium on Sunday.