The Guinea Football Federation, FEGUIFOOT, has reacted angrily to the injury sustained by its star midfielder, Naby Keita, in their 1-0 loss to Nigeria on Wednesday.

Keita is doubtful for their crucial last group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations against Burundi on Sunday.

He suffered an injury in the very physical encounter against the Super Eagles.

Keita’s ailment is a recurrence of a groin injury he suffered during the semi-final of the Champions League against Barcelona on May 1.

The Liverpool star was in pains after a clash of legs with Kenneth Omeruo and he went down again after a challenge by Wilfred Ndidi before he subbed out in the 70th minute.

In a statement, the Guinean Football Federation blasted the Super Eagles players for injuring Keita.

”The victim of several blows against Nigeria, Naby Keita saw the doctor on Thursday,” FEGUIFOOT stated.

”Although, there is no serious injury, Naby is very uncertain for the match against Burundi.

”He was left at the hotel to continue receiving treatment, while the rest of the squad trained on Friday.”