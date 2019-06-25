<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Green Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu has warned the Super Eagles against taking Guinea for granted, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash in Alexandria on Wednesday.

Nwosu, who was the youngest member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 Afcon squad, noted that the Guineans have proved difficult opponents for Nigeria in the past, irrespective of their 2-2 draw against Madagascar on Saturday.

Nigeria failed to beat Guinea in the last two matches, with the Syli Nationale winning 1-0 in October 2010 while they drew 2-2 12 months later, results which denied Nigeria a chance to feature at Afcon 2012.

“I want the Eagles to beware of the Guineans because they have always proved to be banana peels for us in the previous matches we have played against them,” Nwosu told Goal.

“Matches against them have always been tough and even though they drew against Madagascar in the first game, I want to state that they must be taken seriously on Wednesday if they do not want to be shocked.

“We always suffered a lot in those days against them and I want the Eagles to beware of them.

“I want to appeal to the Eagles to take the game to the Guineans and try to unsettle them right from the start of the game.

“They must not adopt the casual manner in which they played against Burundi on Saturday in the first half. They must come to the party right from the start and ensure that they play their best game.

“It is important that we qualify for the second round as early as possible to ensure that we rest some of the players in the third game with Madagascar. It is not all the time that we must keep on punching our calculators before knowing if we are through or not.”

Nigeria are first in Group B with three points after Odion Ighalo’s 77th-minute strike handed them maximum points against Burundi.