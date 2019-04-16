<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Seychelles Football Federation, Elvis Chetty, has warned soccer fans on the continent, as well as the teams taking part in the AFCON 2019 to write off teams at their own peril, as all the 24 teams are very competitive.

Seychelles will not be in Egypt, after the failure to qualify ahead of both Nigeria and South Africa during the qualifiers.

Teams like Tanzania, Madagascar and Burundi will be making their debut at this year’s edition of the continental soccer showpiece, and Chetty, speaking with newsmen stated that Nigeria will qualify from their group despite the competitive nature of the groups, although they won’t take all 9 points from their group.

“You cannot think that you are in an easy group at your own peril. No such thing as an easy group because I believe they are all competitive”.

“It’s going to be difficult for every team to qualify for the next round and you can write off the debutants at your own peril.

They are going to run the hardest, probably among the fittest”.

“Nigeria will qualify, no doubt, but they could get 7 points as there is an element that will prevent them from getting all 9 points but they will qualify”.

Chetty also went on to reveal plans for his country to also feature anytime soonest at the AFCON, although confessing that they have a long way to go being a very small football nation.