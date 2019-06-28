<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi believes his side’s solid preparation helped them to defeat Senegal in their second Africa Cup of Nations Group C game on Thursday.

Youcef Belaili’s solitary strike ensured the Desert Foxes claimed a 1-0 victory over the Teranga Lions and saw them continue their unbeaten record against the West Africans in the tournament (W3 D1).

The former Algeria international and Manchester City player Belmadi is optimistic his side can keep up their impressive form in the competition.

“We had to win. I was on great tactical preparation for this match,” Belmadi said in a post-match interview.

“We had to be in top form because the slightest mistake in front of Senegal would have been fatal. I hope to continue until the end.”

Belaili whose goal – his first in the Africa Cup of Nations – secured victory for the Desert Foxes against the Teranga Lions also aligned with his coach on the impacts of their preparation on their performance in the match.

“Senegal were always favourites. And this is not the last match we will win,” he said in a post-match press conference.

“Our preparation was good and hopefully luck will be in our way.”

Algeria will take on Tanzania, already eliminated from the tournament after losing their second game to Kenya, in a dead-rubber game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.

Having reached the knockout stage, the Desert Foxes will hope to challenge for their second ever title in the competition.