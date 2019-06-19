<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has said it is going to be a war for the team to qualify from their group at the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The competition which will kick off Friday will see the Nigeria side competing against two debutants, Burundi and Madagascar in Group B with Guinea completing the four teams.

Speaking with thenff. com, the Arsenal of England star said all the team in the group would want to show the world the reason why they qualified for the championship.

Speaking further, Iwobi said the dream of the team is to win the championships and they are going to work hard to achieve that.

“Everyone is expecting us to go through in the group, but it is not going to be easy,” he said.

“Every game is going to be almost like a war, a serious battle; every game is going to be competitive. I am sure Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea will want to show the stuff they are made of; we are going to find it difficult.

“This is my first AFCON, we did well during the qualifiers, it wasn’t easy, but we did very well. We are going to the AFCON with a lot of confidence with our head held high.

“People should not also forget that we have a very young team and the future is very bright and also the team is very young with a lot of young talents. We are looking forward to the AFCON.

“We have the dream of going there to win the trophy and that’s what we are going to do, we are going to work hard and see how we can make ourselves and the country proud.”