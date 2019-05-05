<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has declared himself “fully fit” and ready for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The striker – the Black Stars’ all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 internationals – has been a major source of concern for the West Africans as the June 21 – July 19 championship approaches.

A combination of injuries and loss of form has seen him miss Ghana’s last 10 matches, while his last appearance for Turkish club Kayserispor remains an 82nd minute appearance against Istanbul Basaksehir on March 17 – just his 10th league outing of the season and all from the substitutes bench.

“I am now fully fit. I have started training now, but I am looking forward to playing in competitive games to gain match fitness,” Gyan said, as reported by Pulse Ghana.

“Some people are wondering whether I will make the final squad for the Afcon or not.

“They shouldn’t worry. The only thing I wished for is to be fully fit before the competition begins.

“If you have good health, you have everything.”

Ghana’s joint-top scorer at the Afcon with eight goals, Gyan has played at six Afcons so far and holds the record as the Ghanaian with the most appearances at separate tournaments.

Again, the 33-year-old holds a joint-record with Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Kalusha Bwalya of Zambia as the men to have scored at most Afcon tournaments.

At the 2019 championship, Ghana have been drawn alongside cup holders Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.