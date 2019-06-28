<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana deputy skipper Kwadwo Asamoah says the Black Stars are poised to beat Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt to bring their campaign back on track.

James Kwesi Appiah’s outfit are eyeing their first win at the continental fiesta following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Benin in their opening Group F fixture.

Saturday’s tie at the Ismailia Stadium will be the second clash between the two teams, at successive Afcons, following their meeting in 2017. Cameroon won a keenly-contested semifinal encounter 2-0 in Gabon.

“We didn’t get a good result in the first game but I know Ghanaians are still supporting us,” Inter Milan ace Asamoah, who is back at Afcon after excusing himself from the last two editions due to fitness issues, said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We have picked a lot from the first game and we will not repeat those mistakes against Cameroon.

“Everyone in Ghana is expecting a lot from us especially now because they strongly believe we are a team that can bring the cup home.

“The last tournament when we played against Cameroon, I wasn’t there due to injuries, but things have changed and we are well prepared.

“We know they are a very strong side but it doesn’t change anything so we still have to give our best.”

Asamoah is likely to have a first taste of Afcon 2019 on Saturday following his bench role against Benin.

Cameroon, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their tournament opener, and Ghana are the second and third most successful teams in Afcon history with five and four titles, respectively.