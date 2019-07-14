<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has warned his players to utilize all their chances in today’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium.

Rohr believes that the victories recorded in the two previous games against Cameroon and South Africa has served as a morale booster to the team.

He stressed that the Super Eagles must improve in their finishing by converting all the opportunity that comes their way today.

“If we manage to play like we did against South Africa or Cameroon, we would be confident. But the opponent is not the same and we need to improve a few things. Such as being more efficient in front of goal,” Rohr said at the pre-match press conference in Cairo yesterday.

The Franco-German tactician said that the moment has come to play the best players in his team while also hinted that he may make some chances to the team that will face Algeria.

“We had two changes before the game against South Africa, the team against Cameroon was changed and it is possible it can be changed again because everybody is ready in our young team. We have a lot of strikers, we have seven. So we cannot play all of them maybe 4, 5 or 6. The young players are here to learn.

“From our 23 team list of players. Already twenty have played, which is a lot. And I hope at least, we see two other players to play. It is difficult for the third goalkeeper to come in. We tried against Madagascar to give some competition to some of our players. The moment has come to bring the best players on the pitch.”

He added that Algeria are the favourite team: “After the match between Egypt and South Africa, everybody agreed that Egypt are favourite number one but when you beat favourite number one, you are also one of the favourites. It is my opinion. Now we have beating one of the favourites but we have to play the team everybody believe is the best team in the group stage. Algeria are favourites. We are second favourites. Everyone are favourites now. Senegal is number one in Africa, Tunisia is two. We are there too so also Algeria. Everything is open.”