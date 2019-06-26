<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite Daniel Akpeyi’s not too impressive performance in Nigeria’s opening match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt against Burundi on Saturday, it appears Coach Gernot Rohr will stick with South Africa–based goalkeeper between the sticks for today’s crucial second group B match against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper was selected ahead of Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa to start in Coach Gernot Rohr’s team opener game against Burundi and even Nigeria won match 1-0, there has been criticism from the football fraternity across the country about Akpeyi’s performance following his attempt to dribble in his own box during match.

Kenneth Omeruo and Willian Ekong are also sure of their place at the centre backline as well as Ola Aina at left back. But with Abdullahi Shehu injured, and Samuel Kalu now fit, the latter’s steel and attacking instincts could earn him the right back shirt ahead of Chidozie Awaziem, while Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Oghenekaro Etebo may pull strings in midfield, if skipper Mikel Obi starts from the bench.

Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa may start at the fore, against a very strong Guinea team.

Nigeria will reach the Round of 16 of the 32nd AFCON in Egypt with a match to spare if they win Guinea, today. Guinea’s unexpected 2-2 draw against debutants Madagascar on Day 1, for which both teams shared a point each, means any team that harnesses six points in Group B would most certainly progress to the knockout rounds.

The availability of France –based forward Samuel Kalu, who can also play as wing back, has provided further options for Coach Gernot Rohr for today’s clash between the fierce West African rivals at the Alexandria Stadium.

Kalu elicited jubilation to the Nigeria camp on Monday evening after further tests in Cairo cleared him to play at the AFCON 2019, following a scare after he fell during training session and was stabilised before being taken to hospital on Friday. The incident ruled him out of Saturday’s clash with Burundi.