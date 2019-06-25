<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gernot Rohr has sent a warning to Super Eagles players ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations second Group B clash with Guinea on Wednesday.

Three-African Champions leading Group B with three points after a 1-0 win over Burundi in matchday one but a victory against the Syli Nationale will see Nigeria qualifying for the last 16 stages with one more game to go.

The 65-year-old German coach speaking to press on Tuesday via CafOnline sending a warning to his players to avoid defeat after he has put a plan in place ahead of the Guinea encounter at Alexandria Stadium.

“We are putting a good plan to help us qualify so that we can give some game time to other players against Madagascar on Sunday. A draw isn’t bad but we prefer the three points. We are ready for our opposition.

“Guinea are a very good team who are capable of winning against us. We know that tomorrow’s match will be very hard, but we’ll try our best to win and we can make it. It’s going to be hard, but we can do it.” Rohr said.

Guinea played out a 2-2 draw with Madagascar in their first match, and are expected to go all out against Nigeria.