<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr has revealed three injuries doubt for striker Odion Ighalo, winger Ahmed Musa and defender Chidozie Awaziem ahead of the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria at the Cairo International on Sunday.

The trio suffered the injury during Nigeria 2-1 quarter-final victory over South Africa on Wednesday which the three-time Africa Champions to the last four to set up the clash with Desert Warrior.

However, Rohr hopes that Shanghai Greenland Shenhua goal poacher, Al-Nassr forward and FC Porto defender will all be fit to face Algeria on Sunday despite suffering a knocks against Bafana Bafana

The German tactician told SportingLife: “Odion Ighalo has a calf injury, Ahmed Musa has adductor while Chidozie Awaziem coped ankle.

“But the team doctor has assured me that the said players will be ready and fit to play in the semi-finals.

Captain c trained fully, while Abdullahi Shehu was attended to by the physiotherapist who applied an ice pack on his thigh.