The Super Eagles will hold one training session today (Wednesday) as they continue preparations ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the information available on the team’s official Twitter handle the Eagles’ training session today will start at 4.45 pm inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Gernot Rohr’s charges had two training sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

20 out of the 25 invited players are currently at the team’s Golden Tulip Hotel in Asaba.

The duo of Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi are expected to join their Super Eagles teammates in camp today, while Odion Ighalo and centre-back William Troost-Ekong will also link up with the team this week.

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi is expected to join the team in Ismaila, Egypt, after he was granted an extended break following his participation in the Europa League final against Chelsea last week Wednesday.

Meanwhile, head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr is expected to release his final list for AFCON 2019 after the international friendly game against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Two players will be dropped from the squad with the team expected to leave on Sunday for the final phase of their preparation in Ismaila.

The Super Eagles will face the Terangha Lions of Senegal in their last pre-AFCON 2019 friendly game on June 16.