Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has predicted a tough draw for his team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The Super Eagles have been placed in Pot 2 of the draw, which will be staged on April 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Eagles are along with Morocco, Algeria, Guinea, Mali, DR Congo after they failed to qualify for the last two editions of the tournament.

Seven-time AFCON champions, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Tunisia are drawn in Pot 1.

“We’re No 4 in Africa and I would have expected that we are in Pot 1, but that was not the case and so I expect a tough draw,” Rohr told reporters after the 2nd Aiteo/NFF Football Awards in Lagos.

“It will be a tough tournament, we have a good team, but we have to work to reach the last-four of the AFCON.”

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2019 AFCON topping their group with 13 points one point ahead of South Africa.