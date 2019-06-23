<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr insists starting their 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign on a winning note is more important to him entertaining the crowd.

The West Africans had to fight hard to beat the debutants who held on until the 77th minute before substitute Odion Ighalo broke their hearts with a sublime finish from Ola Aina‘s exquisite pass.

“Good win, we did what we had to do, it wasn’t beautiful but the win is more important,”the German tactician stated during his interaction with the media after the game.

“We couldn’t make changes because a lot of our players were sick or injured. But we will improve in the next games.”

Rohr kept faith with Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who has now started the side’s last four games and insisted he is satisfied with his performance in the game despite a number of howlers by the goalie.

”Akpeyi didn’t concede a goal and I have been impressed with what I’ve seen from him in the past few weeks,” Rohr added.

The Super Eagles will face the Syli National of Guinea in their next Group B game on Wednesday at the Alexandria Stadium.