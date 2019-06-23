<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has showered encomium on Ola Aina following the defender’s impressive performance in his side’s 1-0 win against Burundi in their AFCON 2019 Group B fixture on Saturday.

Aina took the place of the injured Jamilu Collins at left-back and was one of Nigeria’s top performers against the Swallows.

His delightful back-heeled pass was converted by Odion Ighalo in the 77th minute for Nigeria’s winning goal in the keenly contested encounter.

The versatile defender who recently sealed a permanent transfer to Italian side, Torino from Chelsea was dropped from Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but has bounced back to prove his qualities at the international level.

Rohr commended Aina for taking his game to another level within a year of missing out on the World Cup squad.

“Ola Aina has improved really well. That’s why we tell our players to go to teams where they will play and get better. He’s a different player entirely, his presence gives us another option when we play with three at the back as he can play as a wing-back,” Rohr told reporters after the game against Burundi