Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has hailed John Mikel Obi for his leadership traits and motivational role in the team.

Mikel has featured twice for the Super Eagles at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and is expected to start on the bench in the team’s semifinal clash against Algeria tonight (Sunday).

Despite his fringe role in the competition, Mikel has remained an inspirational figure to his teammates encouraging them to give their best on the pitch.

Rohr says that the former Chelsea midfielder has no problem with his current status in the team and is always willing to be of help to his teammates.

“Mikel has no problem with his bench role. He is a good guy, a top professional on and off the pitch,” Rohr told reporters in Cairo.

“He is always motivating his teammates which is a good thing to do.”

The Super Eagles will take on the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their semifinal clash at the Cairo International Stadium. Kickoff is 8pm, Nigerian time.