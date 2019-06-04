<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that he faces a selection headache as his team step up preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations starting June 21 in Egypt.

The Eagles started training yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, with 25 players including captain John Obi Mikel working out.

“It is always great to have these great players to work with. But the sleepless night for me would come between the night of June 8 and the morning of June 9 in Asaba after the friendly match against Zimbabwe when I have to drop two players from the 25-man provisional list,” Rohr said.

“It’s always a hard thing to do but it has to be done because I would have to leave out at least one of the strikers.

“But we are going to put a lot of things into consideration especially their performance after one week of training and performance in the friendly match against Zimbabwe before taking a final decision,” concluded the German.

Speaking on the impressive early turn out of players, Rohr said it was a sign the Eagles are ready to work hard and win the tournament.

”Mikel has at all times been a professional and the fact that he arrived here early means that he is very committed to do well and to lead us.

”We expect 25 players here but some of them cannot come in today because they had games – like Ighalo came yesterday from China — Alex Iwobi is also being expected.

”So, the team will be complete in two days but already 18 players have arrived here in Asaba.”