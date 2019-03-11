



Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr expects a tough battle against Seychelles in their dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture billed for the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on Saturday, March 23.

The three-time African kings who top Group E with 10 points from five games are already jthrough to Egypt 2019 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their qualifying fixture.

Rohr’s charges defeated Seychelles who will parade mostly part-time footballers 3-0 in the reverse fixture last year.

The tiny island nation are yet to record a win in the qualifiers and have conceded 22 times.

Rohr, who once managed the Nigerien and Gabonese national teams however believes Seychelles will still be a tough nut to crack for his team in Asaba.

“We are still expecting a tough match as Seychelles have managed to play 0-0 against South Africa,” Rohr told the Confederation of African Football official website.

“They know how to defend well. We must be wary as we play in Asaba on a small pitch on a lawn a little high. It will not be so easy in such a context to score many goals. It will take intelligence and creativity and build on the sides.”

Rohr also defends his decision to name a strong squad for the game which many has tagged as inconsequential.

“There is a state of mind and a group that has won almost all their games since the 2018 World Cup. There was no reason to change. Except for those who will play for the under 23 who play at the same time an important match. We have the ambition to retain the lead of Group E with a win,” he added.

The Super Eagles will also face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly international three days after the game in Asaba and the German – born tactician is eagerly looking forward to the game.

“We are waiting for a big game against an Egyptian team that will want to make an impression at the Africa Cup of Nations,” he declared.