



Super Eagles’ technical adviser Gernot Rohr is discussing with his employers, the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation as regards the hiring of another players’ physical trainer in readiness for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt as from June 21st.

The Franco-German football tactician is leaving no stone unturned for his team to have a fruitful participation in the forthcoming AFCON. So he has decided to work more on the fitness level of his players before coming for final camping in May.

“The fitness level of the players is very key to achieving great performances in any tournament. So I am taking the fitness of the players very, very important for the 2019 AFCON”, Rohr told newsmen in a chat.

He declared, “I need again a second physical (trainer) Coach. I also need a good staff like I am having now around me in order to prepare this team well for the AFCON. But I urgently need a second physical trainer in order to prepare this team well physically.

“Before the final camping I will send my physical coaches to the clubs of my players in Europe and abroad to check their fitness level most especially the injured ones that are recuperating.

“I don’t want to go to Egypt with any player below 100 percent fitness level. Some of the cubs in Europe have one physical trainer, a reason why they can’t concentrate on one injured player only. If I am able to secure the services of another physical trainer/coach the two of them will be able to go to my players clubs to help out like I did to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho when he was playing for Deportivo La Coruna before Russia 2018 World Cup”, Rohr disclosed.