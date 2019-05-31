<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has reportedly arrived in Nigeria for the team’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations slated for 21 June – 19 July in Egypt.

The team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed that the Franco-German coach arrived in Lagos on Wednesday. Ibitoye said the coach is full of hope on the team’s preparation and the success of the team in Egypt.

“The coach is around now and the preparation is on top gear. He looks very focused and determined for the team’s success in Egypt. Everything is working as planned and everything is set for camping in Asaba on Sunday.

The coach will be in Asaba on Sunday likewise the players too. Majority of them are already in town and we

are expecting a successful camping,” Ibitoye said.

The Super Eagles will be aiming for their fourth AFCON title in Egypt next month. They have been paired against Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi in Group B.