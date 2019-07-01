<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has already set his sight on the team’s round of 16 game, putting behind his team’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Madagascar in Sunday’s last Group B game of the Africa cup of Nation at the Alexandria Stadium, Egypt.

Madagascar spank Eagles Lalaina Nomenjanahary stunned Nigeria by pouncing on a defensive error by Eagles’ defender Leon Balogun to claim an early opener while Carolus Andriamatsinoro’s deflected free-kick then ensured Madagascar went into the last 16 as winners of Group B.

The Indian Ocean islanders topped the group with seven points followed by Nigeria with six points; Guinea got four points with Burundi crashing out of the tournament without a point.

In a post match press conference, the Franco-German tactician admitted that the Barea were the better side and deserved to win.

He added that he made five changes to the Eagles’ starting line up to prevent his players from injuries and more yellow cards, going to the next round of 16.

“Madagascar deserved to win this match. They were the better side today. We had better possession of the ball but we didn’t play good football. It was too slow. When a team is already qualified, in the mind they played to win off course, but they don’t have voluntary desire like what I saw in the Madagascar team. Congrats to Madagascar and our next game is very important. We wanted to give rest to five of our players that is what we did. I don’t want to lose any player to injury or second yellow cards. It is okay and everybody will be available for the next game,” Rohr said.