Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has warned his colleagues not to underrate South Africa in their Group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifier in Johannesburg next month.

His warning is premised on the fact that South Africa would be a hard nut to crack in their next match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uzoho believes Bafana Bafana will be tougher to beat than Libya that Nigeria defeated home and away in the qualifying series.

Uzoho, who is on loan at Elche from Deportivo La Coruna, noted that Bafana Bafana, who beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo at the start of the AFCON 2019 qualification race, would aim to consolidate at home against the Super Eagles.

Heading into the fixture in Johannesburg on November 17, Uzoho admitted that he conceded twice in Sfax, Tunisia because the Libyans were a lot tougher during Tuesday’s second leg, but warned that South Africa will be even harder to break down next month.

“Personally, the match in Tunisia was more difficult than the one in Uyo. The weather was different and they were able to somehow contain us.

“It was a much smaller pitch than what we have in Uyo and so we did not have enough space to run at the Libyan defence in Tunisia.

“We’ve however learnt one or two lessons from the qualifier in Sfax and we will need to correct those mistakes ahead of our next qualifier against the South Africans next month”, he said.