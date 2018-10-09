



Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho failed to arrive Nigeria yesterday as earlier expected as he missed his flight on Sunday. He’s however likely to join the Uyo camp on Tuesday.

However, his compatriot, Watford’s Isaac Success was spotted at the team’s hotel, Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort yesterday afternoon. Also in camp is homeboy, William Troost-Ekong.

The Udinese defender was sighted at the Akwa Ibom airport Monday morning and flew in from the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The players joined manager Gernot Rohr who arrived earlier at the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, awaiting his pupils.

The former Bayern Munich defender was spotted at the local airport yesterday morning having flown from Lagos.

Expected to join the team today is Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo while Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi landed in Lagos from South Africa Sunday night. The goalkeeper immediately flew Port Harcourt and will link up with his teammates for the first workout by 9am Tuesday.