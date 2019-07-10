<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal defender Salif Sane said he is fully fit to play against Benin in their quarter-final game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The Schalke 04 man suffered an ankle injury in his side’s opening game against Tanzania, where they defeated the Taifa Stars 2-0.

Sane has since been sidelined, missing the Teranga Lions’ last three games against Algeria, Kenya and Uganda.

Having returned from the injury, the defender has made himself available for selection against Michel Dussuyer’s men.

“I’m coming back from injury now I’m fit to play but the coach will make his choices. I will always be available for selection,” Sane said in a pre-match press conference.

Sane has vowed the Teranga Lions will put in their best to ensure victory against Benin and he is optimistic of his side’s chances of claiming the coveted trophy for the first time in their history.

“Regarding our opponents, we feared no one. Benin are not here by chance that is why we should respect them to avoid defeat,” he continued.

“We are Senegal. Everyone came to win this trophy. We will focus on our work and try to go all the way. We will give everything to be crowned as champions.”