Some football enthusiasts in Gombe State said on Sunday that they were not disappointed with the Super Eagles 1-2 loss to Algeria in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The fans said this in separate interviews with newsmen in Gombe that the Super Eagles represented Nigeria well in the tournament.

One of the fans, Haruna John said: “I am satisfied with the outcome of the match. You can’t expect to win every time and that’s why it’s called a game of luck.

“I am not in any ways disappointed neither will I blame anyone. The boys met a tough team looking at the quality of the Algerian players but the Eagles gave good account of themselves.”

Bashiru Garba described the team as “gallant even in defeat. They played to the last minute and showed the Algerians that we can’t be pushed over.”

Garba said that the Eagles had proven that with time they would come out better, adding that they had improved game after game.

Another fan, Joshua Ezekiel said he was satisfied with the performance of the team but cautioned that it “must learn to adjust and be time conscious. Such offense that led to the last goal should have been avoided.”

Ezekiel however noted that the team was yet to get a good goalkeeper since the retirement of Vincent Enyeama.

Newsmen reports that Nigeria will now play Tunisia who were earlier edged out by a late minute own-goal that saw Senegal advancing to play Algeria in the final of the 2019 AFCON.