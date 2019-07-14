<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu is confident about his nation’s chances of overcoming Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Sunday.

The three-time African kings go into this encounter as favourites having silenced South Africa – the team which dismissed hosts Egypt in the Round of 16.

Victory for the Super Eagles will hand them a sixth Afcon final appearance, while the Desert Foxes would settle for a losers final place.

Defeat to Madagascar in the group stage prompted criticism of Gernot Rohr’s side, but Kanu, Nigeria’s most decorated player, is upbeat ahead of the clash.

“We expect victory as well, but it’s not going to be a tough game knowing they are a good side,” Kanu told Goal.

“The boys are really in good sprit. As the game goes on, the confidence level is high. The spirit is too strong and the Nigerian spirit is there with them.

“And we on our side are supporting them all the way and I believe they are going to deliver on Sunday.”

Nigeria have not lost to the North Africans since 1990, their recent victory taking place during qualification for Russia 2018. However, he feels the battle in Cairo will be a different spectacle.

“It’s a different ball game because this is the semi-final of the biggest tournament in Africa so, we should not say that because we have beaten them before, we are going to do same,” he continued.

“With that on our mind, we are going to work hard and deliver.

“This game is more important because I believe if we get to the final, we are going to do it. Against Algeria, all hands will be on deck and we are going to win.”