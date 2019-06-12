<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amuneke has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Egypt.

Headlining the list is Genk forward Mbwana Samatta, Farid Mussa of Tenerife in Spain and Erasto Nyoni of Simba Sporting Club.

Other notable inclusions are Simba Sporting Club keeper Aishi Manula, Simon Msuva of Difaä El Jadid, Morocco and John Bocco who plays for Simba Sporting Club.

The Taifa Stars are drawn in Group C alongside Kenya, Algeria and Senegal.

The East Africans will open their AFCON 2019 campaign against Senegal on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

THE FULL SQUAD

Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mhata (Mbao FC), Aron Kalambo (TZ Prisons), Hassan Ramadan (Nkana FC), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Himid Mao (Petrojet FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), John Bocco (Simba SC), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Saoura), Farid Mussa (Tenerife), Simon Msuva (Difaä El Jadid), Mbwana Samatta (Genk), Rashid Mandawa (BDF), Abdillanie Mussa (Blackpool), Vincent Phillipo (Mbao FC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC)