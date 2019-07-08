<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Egyptian fans are now rooting for the Super Eagles to lift the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title following the Pharaohs’ shock exit from the competition.

The host nation fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their Round of 16 encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the winning goal for the Bafana Bafana five minutes from time.

The disappointed home fans have now decided to offer their full support to the Super Eagles.

“I still can’t believe we are out of the competition. Our boys gave their best but we were unlucky to lose the game. I hope Nigeria can win the competition now, “Ashram Mohammed, an avid Pharaohs supporter said.

Mohammed’s view was corroborated by Tabarak Abod who couldn’t control his emotion after the Pharaohs’ early exit from the competition.

“It’s shame that we are out of the competition. We won all our group games but the performance was not good, ” Abod said.

“I will now offer my support to the Super Eagles. They are my second team in this competition. ”

Another Pharaohs fan, Tawfik Ahmed expressed his likeness for the Super Eagles and his desire to see the team win the competition.

“Egypt is out, Nigeria must win now,” Ahmed declared.