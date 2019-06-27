<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ecstatic fans at the National Stadium, Surulere have congratulated the qualifications of Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the round of 16 at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Newsmen report that the Super Eagles of Nigeria became the first team to book a place in the round of 16 after defeating Guinea’s national team 1-0.

The match played at the Alexandria Stadium saw Kenneth Omeruo flick a header into the net in the 73rd minute to give the Eagles the needed win to progress to the next round ahead of others.

Speaking to newsmen after the match on Wednesday, Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, Debo Oshundun, congratulated the Gernot Rohr-led team on their qualifications, adding that there were more hurdles to cross.

“It is a good result although a highly technical game. We still have more difficult hurdles ahead, but the most important thing is the maximum points.

“Nigeria is lucky to have qualified for the next round ahead of others and I hope the spirit in the team will remain for us to go far. The money released by the Federal Government is also a motivation.

“I pray that the team will be able to sustain the tempo and not underrate any team, especially now that we are playing Madagascar in the last group match.

“We need to win the match as well to serve as motivation for the team,” he said.

A veteran journalist, Kayode Tijani said that the expectations from the team to do well in the competition was high, hence they must be ready to up their games.

“Some of us have high expectation from the team; we expect them to do well, especially with their pedigree. For me, the tactics were good enough so far.

“Everybody knows the Eagles character, and I will want them to push to the semi-finals, although other teams are also tough and not pushovers.

“Also, I won’t like the team to be distracted by the issue of match bonuses, we need to prepare well ahead of the games,” he said.