Chairman of Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club, Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah, has predicted a tough competition for the Super Eagles in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt in June this year.

The ever blunt football administrator and politician who recently won election as a Senator said that there are no more minnows in African and world football.

He argued that all the teams coming for this year’s AFCON has equal opportunity to win but if the Eagles work extra hard and show more passion and determination they may surprise all to win. But he warned that it won’t be easy ride for the Super Eagles in this year’s AFCON.

“Football has become a very competitive trend globally now. Everybody wants to make a name for himself. If we (the Eagles) have proper selection for the Africa Cup of Nations and we also have determination from the players to conquer then there is no harm in saying we (Nigeria) will go far in the competition.

“We must also have it in our mind that Other African countries are also working hard the way our team is also working hard. So we should not sleep over any successes that we have recorded in the last few years as a template for us to achieve our aims in 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

“So my own input is that we must work hard, keep the right selection and remove partiality in our selection of players for this year’s AFCON”, the Senator-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria disclosed to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.