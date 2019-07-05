<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will be between the sticks when Nigeria tackles the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt on Saturday.

Akpeyi was in goal for the Eagles opening two matches against Burundi and Guinea but was on the bench for the final group match against Madagascar which Nigeria lost 2-0.

For both matches, he made some vital saves even though he appeared shaky.

Home-based keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa replaced him for the Madagascar game

The Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa keeper became the first choice ahead of Francis Uzoho who has been relegated to the third choice position by head coach, Gernot Rohr.

The kickoff for Nigeria vs Cameroon is 5pm Nigerian time.