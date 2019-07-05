<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will return to man the posts when the Super Eagles face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their AFCON 2019 Round of 16 encounter at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Akpeyi started Nigeria’s opening two games at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt against Burundi and Guinea, but was rested for the final group clash versus Madagascar.

The former Warri Wolves goal tender kept a clean sheet in both games with the Super Eagles recording 1-0 slim wins.

Akpeyi made a number of vital saves in both matches but looked shaky and short of confidence at times.

His replacement against Madagascar, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who plays for Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Katsina United conceded twice against the debutants will now have to return to a substitute role.

Newsmen scooped from a reliable camp source that head coach of the team, Gernot Rohr has opted for Akpeyi ahead of Ezenwa for the big clash against the Indomitable Lions.

The kickoff for the Nigeria vs Cameroon is 5pm Nigerian time.